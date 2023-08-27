Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/26/2023 – 17:10

A study carried out by the digital bank will Bank reveals how people from different social classes relate to bank loans. The survey also brings clippings by gender and ethnicity. According to the results, only 9.1% of black and brown women in the DE class have already applied for loans from a bank. The percentage rises to 24.1% among white men in the AB1 class.

According to Leandro Thot, marketing manager at will Bank, the data suggest issues related to access and belonging. “Many people do not have access to these services. But even if you have, you can’t have fluency, you can’t feel part of it. This is because most of the services and the current model were developed for those at the top”, he assesses. According to him, the results of the study reinforce the importance of including the most vulnerable in the financial system and offering products and services that break with the current standard and that are suitable for this public.

+ Credit card: where does the revolving credit card go?

+ Deceleration of credit in Brazil was much smaller than in the rest of the world, says Campos Neto

Entitled Financial Dysmorphia in Brazil, the study was based on more than 2,000 interviews with men and women, aged between 18 and 40, from different ethnic groups, social classes and from all regions of the country. Based on family monthly income, social classes were divided into five categories: AB1 (above BRL 10,361.48), B2 (above BRL 5,755.23), C1 (above BRL 3,276.76), C2 (above BRL 1,965.87) and DE (up to BRL 900.60).

According to the study, white men from the AB1 class use, on average, 5.8 financial products. Among black and brown women in class DE, they use 1.8 products on average. “People from the most privileged classes have more fluency, more belonging, more experience. And they understand that credit is a tool for evolution”, says Leandro Thot. According to him, the way these services are structured, they can generate traumatic experiences for those who are not familiar with them.

Leandro Thot also highlights emotional and psychological aspects involving access to financial services. These services would often be associated with failure situations. He believes that, if used responsibly, loans can boost entrepreneurship or make a personal project viable, such as taking a course, financing a property or building work.

“It is not a purely money issue. Obviously it goes through that, but it’s not the only factor. When talking about credit, people shiver. There is a dystopian relationship where the person takes some example from the past, either their own experience or that of someone close, in which credit was not beneficial. It was granted at an unhealthy time or was used in an unviable way and generated debt. It is necessary to work on credit as a driver of evolution, but in a way that is closer to reality. Yes, it can be used in a sustainable way to accelerate your business or to make a family dream come true that you can make possible using credit responsibly”, he adds.

Social prejudice

Digital influencer and personal finance specialist Nathalia Rodrigues, known as Nath Finance, defends the need to make financial credit available to the lower classes and believes that these people are victims of social prejudice. She refutes the idea that they can necessarily get into trouble with debt. “It’s not like that. They can’t even get access. How come they are most in debt?”, she questions her.

Nath Finance praises the Desenrola Brasil program, through which the government has been canceling bank debts of up to RS 100 reais, allowing access to credit again. But she believes that it is necessary to disseminate more knowledge and offer more support so that people can deal with the administration of their small enterprises. “Unfortunately, black women, especially black women’s businesses, cannot access this credit and it turns out that, sometimes, the lack of this investment and the lack of knowledge make the company’s financial situation end up becoming a snowball. ”

Indebtedness, according to Nath Finance, is also related to the behavior of banks. “Unfortunately, people get into much more debt because of their credit card and because of the high limits that the bank sets, which exceed their salary. Can you imagine a person earning a minimum wage and being offered a limit of R$3,000 or R$4,000? Really, with the lack of financial education and sometimes in need of money, this person can end up getting into debt”, he evaluates.

According to the Will Bank study, credit cards tend to serve as the gateway to banking services. It is accessed by 26.3% of black and brown women in the DE class. But only 2% of this group make investments. The rate jumps to 49% among white men in the AB1 class. In the cut only by gender, without taking into account social class, the study points out that women are more embarrassed when asking for a loan in person at the bank: 37% of the interviewees revealed feeling ashamed in this situation. Among men, the rate was 26%.

loan profile

The study developed by will Bank also revealed that 71.3% of people do not use positive words to describe their current financial situation. Even so, the numbers are more pronounced for black and brown women in the DE class. In this group, only 10.5% referred to their financial situation with positive words. On the other hand, this percentage is 58.1% among white men from the AB1 class.

Questioned about their financial situation in relation to routine expenses such as supermarket, water, electricity and housing, 24.2% of black and brown women in class DE used the word “despair”. In turn, 32.9% of white men from the AB1 class described their situation as “calm”.

It is precisely the attempt to cover holes left by routine expenses that many low-income people get complicated with loans. In May, the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) released the results of a survey that also shows the weight of conjunctural factors in this equation. They reveal changes in the profile of bank loans in recent years. The trend was for growth in the mortgage loan balance until 2016. Since then, it has remained at a constant level, around 9% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). On the other hand, payroll loans, personal loans and credit cards began to grow, reaching almost 23% of GDP.

“The commitment of income linked to credit for individuals for consumption is extremely high, increasing the financial fragility of families, not representing real advances in financial inclusion”, evaluated the researchers involved in the survey.

They consider that the changes are in line with the recent trajectory of the Brazilian economy, which oscillates between recession, stagnation and low growth. This scenario generates a lack of optimism in the economy and high interest rates, thus causing a drop in the search for real estate financing, which is considered a higher quality credit because it is associated with the accumulation of assets.

On the other hand, consumer credit modalities are gaining ground, much sought after by those who want to mitigate or compensate for losses, but which can compromise their income. According to the FGV, the main types of credit for individuals are real estate financing (29.2%), payroll (18.5%), credit card (15.5%) personal non-payroll (7.9%,) and financing for the acquisition of vehicles (8.1%).

increasing access

Access to banking services by the low-income population, although still limited, has increased considerably in recent years. At the end of 2022, a study on the subject was published by Plano CDE, an impact assessment research and consulting firm specializing in CDE class families in Brazil. Data from the banking system were collected and 2,370 people were interviewed.

In 2020 alone, 14 million new users had access to bank accounts. The study points out four factors that influence the phenomenon: the growth in the offer of free options by digital banks, the digitalization forced by social isolation during the covid-19 pandemic, the opening of digital accounts to receive Emergency Aid and the launch of the Pix as a free payment method that boosted cell phone transactions.

Even so, it is concluded that financial inclusion is still a challenge, as it cannot be measured only by access, but also by the quality of use of services. The study indicates, for example, that there is difficulty in understanding loan rules and conditions, which is related to the way the bank communicates.

It is also noteworthy that half of the people interviewed said they had applied for a loan in the last year. However, family or friends trump banks as sources of funding. Also, the main reason for borrowing was to buy food or pay essential bills.