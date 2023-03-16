Relationship | “What are you spending your time on?” Nelli Roininen was told when she took care of practical matters after her husband became fatally ill

Nelli Roininen became a widow in her thirties. He knows why everyone should think about not only their own death but also their partner’s death before it’s too late.
this is damn bad thing.
It was Nelli Roininen the first thought when he was sitting in his student apartment in Oulu and staring at his spouse’s pathologist’s report on his computer screen Ilkan of the results of the test pieces. Diffuse carcinoma of the stomach, i.e. stomach cancer.
