Relationship | Through many twists and turns, Antti ended up getting back together with his teenage girlfriend – An expert tells why first love is not forgotten

Antti Laine and Laura Sumari’s teenage romance was short-lived, but their paths crossed many times later. Now they have an Oiva baby and a home together.

Laura Sumari and Antti Laine were each other’s first dating partners. The drug didn’t last long, but after some twists and turns, the two found each other again. Why are the experiences of first love so shocking?

Kan incomprehensibly cute 13-year-old moped boy from the country. And an awfully good bagger. As such Laura Sumari remembers his first love Antti Laine from that Friday night, when they met in Salo’s pussikalya parties through a mutual friend, more than two decades ago.

#Relationship #twists #turns #Antti #ended #teenage #girlfriend #expert #tells #love #forgotten