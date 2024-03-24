Relationship | The person who dreams of a divorce may also be disappointed in the next relationship, because the dissatisfaction may be caused by his own personality

Personality traits affect a relationship. Negativity, in particular, can be of great importance.

The tendency to see things negatively can influence whether a marriage ends in divorce. The next relationship of such a person is not necessarily any easier than the previous one.

Why does the spouse have to constantly stress and worry about everything? Again, he also became enraged over a seemingly insignificant matter, and attempts at mediation do not help either.

For example, this is how a person who has a spouse with a personality tendency towards neuroticism could think like this.