Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Relationship | The man brought a bouquet of flowers every Friday, but the partner was waiting for a declaration of love – Many people fall into a common mistake when showing attention

June 28, 2023
You should ask directly what kind of attention your partner wants. This is what Hanna Myllymaa, master of solution-oriented psychotherapy, says. He runs relationship and divorce courses, which have shown that trying to pay attention to a partner can also lead to failure. Picture: Julia Tavast

Small everyday gestures of attention tell the partner that this is important. Before you rush out to buy a bouquet of flowers or a box of chocolates, you should remember one rule: do unto others as they would like to be done unto you.

Breakfast to bed, good food, favorite treats from the store, shoulder massage, touches.

Bicycle maintenance, cleaning, scraping car windshields in the morning, ironing shirts.

These were common mentions when HS readers told what everyday actions they used to pay attention to their partners. of HS to the survey answered one hundred readers, four fifths of whom were women.

