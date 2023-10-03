Relationship | Spouse pretends he doesn’t know how to do housework – The purpose may just be to shove unpleasant responsibilities on the spouse’s neck

For example, the model of your childhood home can affect how you tackle household chores.

In a relationship, one person may end up with more housework. Sometimes the reason is that the spouse thinks “you just do it faster” or “you know better”. This kind of selective incompetence is at worst a conscious use of power.

Sometimes it may really seem that the housework or other responsibilities are not going well for the other person. If the other has to pay the joint bills, they are always paid late. Or if you have to hang the laundry, they get forgotten in the machine or hang in wrinkled piles on a line.