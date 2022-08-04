Relationship | Relationships fail when the connection with the partner is broken – Experts prepare a list of eight questions that you can use to strengthen your own relationship

Going through the questions created by experts should be scheduled for a moment when both have time and resources to think about their own answers and listen to the other’s thoughts.

It is clear that it is worth talking about the well-being of the relationship, but it is often difficult to start the conversation. HS invited two experts to compile a list of questions that will help the conversation succeed and strengthen the relationship.

All of them know it: it is important for those living in a relationship to talk to each other.

But what things should be discussed with your spouse in addition to the daily news, in order to get a more in-depth look at the state of the relationship? And how to start the conversation?