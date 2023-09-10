Relationship | Peka’s relationship waned, but then the spouse’s illness changed everything – Can you divorce a dying person?

Pekka’s spouse has incurable cancer, and for the last few years Pekka has struggled with difficult emotions. She would like to divorce, but she can’t get rid of the thought running through her head: a man doesn’t leave a dying spouse. The psychologist says that illness is a crisis that drives many couples apart.

One or two a year ago Pekan and his spouse’s family lived fairly normal peak years. In everyday life, two things took the most attention: work and children.

During the day, Pekka went to work, and in the evenings the children were taken to their hobbies. During the holidays, the family went on trips abroad, but otherwise Peka and her spouse didn’t seem to have a bad time together.