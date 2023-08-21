Relationship | Now is the peak season of breakups – An expert tells how to know that it is not worth continuing a relationship

After the summer holidays, in August we live in a haze of relationship breakups. Divorce is at the door if you no longer tell the other person about your wishes, the expert says.

Bridge At the moment, many people are going through a big change in their lives: divorce. According to statistics, August is the busiest divorce month of the year – in Finland, most divorces are filed right after the summer holidays.

In August of last year, 1,115 married couples ended up getting divorced, while there are just under 12,000 of them every year. No one knows the number of open divorces and separations that took place in dating relationships, because they do not appear in the statistics.

The breakup season is reflected in the work of couple therapists and breakup group leaders, because autumn is the busiest time for applying for therapy and groups.

Conflicts between couples are often caused by disputes and different expectations, lack of communication and disappointments, says the solution-oriented Therapist. Delay Niinikangaswho manages the difference groups in Väestöliitto’s Therapy services.

One side of the couple could have waited for the summer to finally have time to talk and be together, but the other has been waiting for the holidays, when they could be in peace. Vacations also often provide time to analyze one’s own life.

“Many people think that we should take a vacation together or persevere through the summer together, for example because of the children,” says Niinikangas.

Resignation is not necessarily a bad thing, Niinikangas says. He doesn’t think that people often break up too easily, but rather that many tend to stay in a bad relationship for too long.

If a person begins to feel bad in a relationship, it may also be reflected in the rest of life and appear as other problems, such as burnout.

“It is not unusual for a person to apply for occupational health due to work burnout, but when the situation starts to open up, it would be better to apply for couple therapy,” says Niinikangas.

“A person easily projects their bad feeling into the rest of their life and can even get sick.”

Where from then you know that it is not worth continuing the union or relationship anymore?

According to Niinikanka, the threat of separation typically begins to appear in the fading longing for closeness, passion and sexuality.

A decrease in conversation easily leads to wrong conclusions when perceptions of the other person’s feelings and thoughts are based on guesswork. This creates a quarrel and distance.

“Misunderstandings in a relationship can easily turn into hatred towards the other person, causing intimacy to decrease,” says Niinikangas.

Clear signs of a budding breakup are if you can’t talk to the other about your wishes and needs. Quiet dissatisfaction causes a bad feeling, when both interpret the actions and words of the other only from their own point of view.

It can also lead to a superficial argument where the other person is accused of leaving the dishcloth in the wrong place. In this case, the feeling behind the argument that the other party does not take into account their own wishes is not dealt with.

To my own the way you communicate is influenced by the habits learned in your childhood family, because the regulation and expression of emotions the basic pillars are already learned in childhood.

“Many enter into a relationship using the means of interaction that they used to gain acceptance in their childhood,” says Niinikangas.

It means, for example, pleasing, taking responsibility, performing or taking care of, in which case one’s own needs are left aside and they are not brought to the attention of others.

However, not speaking up and lack of openness may result in an undefined bad feeling, Niinikangas says.

In addition to self-knowledge, communication skills are also needed in a relationship.

The surest sign of a breakup is that you no longer feel that you are relevant to the other person.

“Then it’s good to think about why you want to be in that relationship,” Niinikangas says.

For couples despite differences and contradictions, there are reasons to stay together: for example, financial security and social pressures. Many people want to stay together also because of the children.

However, according to Niinikanka, you should be able to be yourself in a good relationship. According to him, in a successful union, we regularly give time to the other and focus on listening to the other. It also sustains passion.

If years go by, but the things that are rubbing the relationship don’t change despite the best efforts, the other person may be looking for closeness elsewhere.

You cannot save a relationship alone if you have shared your feelings, wishes and needs, but there is no communication and the other person is nowhere to be found.

On holiday In Niinikanka’s opinion, the signs of a breakup should not be swept under the rug, even if one would like to forget the problems and escape back to busy everyday life in the fall.

“Problems in the interaction of a relationship do not change by themselves. At the very least, you should start your own process and think about what you really want.”

In order to be able to tell things to your partner, you have to know yourself. If you’re feeling bad in a relationship, it’s good to understand what’s causing it.

“Reasons for divorce can be mental or physical violence, but I think that if a person feels bad in a relationship for any reason, it should be possible to talk about it,” says Niinikangas.

Needs related to closeness, sexuality and togetherness must be openly told to the other person that they can be taken into account. If the needs are completely different from each other, it can be difficult to build a life together.

In Niinikanka’s opinion, people go to couples therapy far too late – often only when the decision to divorce has already been made. At that point, a lot of resentment and disappointment has already accumulated in the relationship, and the other person has been hurt too much, he says.