Wednesday, April 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Relationship | Nelli left her fiance for someone else and regretted the breakup almost immediately – Now tells directly about the grief of the one who left

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Relationship | Nelli left her fiance for someone else and regretted the breakup almost immediately – Now tells directly about the grief of the one who left

“I threw away really big things that I had worked hard for,” says Nelli. Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

After dating for years, Nelli fell in love with someone else, left her spouse and was soon disappointed. Now he tells what kind of grief the person who left goes through and what regret really feels like.

Lightning wetting.

In that word, 28 years old Nellie describes a feeling that came over him about a year ago. He had encountered a man at work who took his legs from under him.

That is, despite the fact that Nelli was in a stable relationship. It was more than six years since we shared the sky with our partner. The couple had gotten a dog, got engaged and planned to start a family.

#Relationship #Nelli #left #fiance #regretted #breakup #immediately #tells #grief #left

See also  Dramatic water levels reported at Lake Garda
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Consumption of tobacco and alcohol remains at a high level

Consumption of tobacco and alcohol remains at a high level

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result