Wednesday, November 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Relationship | “Neither of them has the desire to do things together” – Some live in a cold relationship, which can even be dangerous to their health

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Relationship | “Neither of them has the desire to do things together” – Some live in a cold relationship, which can even be dangerous to their health

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

Some people live in a relationship that has turned cold. Marika also ended up like that, and in the end she didn’t even talk much with her spouse. According to the psychologist, the cold atmosphere of the relationship can even make you sick.

Johanna Malinen HS

Picture: Niina Behm

Tthe dream suddenly froze. A little earlier Marika had been able to talk to her boyfriend about many things. There had been warmth and tenderness, even passion.

Now that seemed far away. Marika felt that her husband was not interested in her at all. The man’s attention was focused on work. In addition, everyday life was punctuated by the hustle and bustle of childhood.

#Relationship #desire #live #cold #relationship #dangerous #health

See also  Energy Russia will cut off gas supplies to Poland
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Listen to audio of the meeting in which Janones allegedly discussed cracking

Listen to audio of the meeting in which Janones allegedly discussed cracking

Recommended

No Result
View All Result