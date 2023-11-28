Relationship | “Neither of them has the desire to do things together” – Some live in a cold relationship, which can even be dangerous to their health

Some people live in a relationship that has turned cold. Marika also ended up like that, and in the end she didn’t even talk much with her spouse. According to the psychologist, the cold atmosphere of the relationship can even make you sick.

Tthe dream suddenly froze. A little earlier Marika had been able to talk to her boyfriend about many things. There had been warmth and tenderness, even passion.

Now that seemed far away. Marika felt that her husband was not interested in her at all. The man’s attention was focused on work. In addition, everyday life was punctuated by the hustle and bustle of childhood.