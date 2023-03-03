Friday, March 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Relationship | Mikko cheated on Laura for 10 years with different women – Now the couple tells what happened when everything was revealed

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Relationship | Mikko cheated on Laura for 10 years with different women – Now the couple tells what happened when everything was revealed

“After each betrayal, I cut off all connections, deleted all messages. And after each time, I decided that it was the last,” says Mikko, who was interviewed for the story, about his betrayal. Picture: Julia Tavast

It is estimated that more than a third of people will cheat in their lifetime. Laura and Mikko in their thirties tell what happened after Laura found out that Mikko had cheated on her for a decade with different women.

Laura:

“Jjust before christmas 2020 we watched my husband Mikon on the couch with Temptation Island – a reality TV series where the Singles try to get the reserved to cheat. I asked Miko that if we were part of the series, what would we do there.

My question opened the floodgates.

#Relationship #Mikko #cheated #Laura #years #women #couple #tells #happened #revealed

See also  Merz suggests a phased vaccination plan for other groups
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The stylist revealed a way to wear white clothes without a bra

The stylist revealed a way to wear white clothes without a bra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result