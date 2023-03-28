Relationship | “It’s not worth staying in an unhappy relationship because of the children” – This is how you break up so that the child does not suffer

If the parents are constantly fighting, they may wonder if a divorce is in the children’s best interest. The answer is not clear-cut, although children may feel relieved when the constant arguing is over.

Parents’ separation can sometimes improve children’s lives. The children may be relieved when the argument ends – and even have a party to celebrate the breakup. Divorce doesn’t always go well, but parents can influence that.

Always parental separation is not a bad thing for children. This is what adults whose parents divorced when they were children say:

“The separation was a relief. The arguing stopped, and the parents’ disagreements no longer played a major role in our family life. My sister and I finally got to live the safe childhood that should have started years earlier.”