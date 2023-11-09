‘There is room at the bottom’ will have tense moments and surprises in your chapter 344. What could be seen in the trailer, through America TV, is that the members of the Gonzales and Maldini families will have moments that will make viewers not leave their seats. The preview of this new episode of season 10 shows us how Patty’s mother will visit Joel’s house and will be surprised by the facade. Also, Jimmy will look for Alessia in the restaurant and they will have a conversation. On the other hand, Cristóbal went to the polyclinic to tell July how he feels about her. The unexpected will happen ‘AFHS’.

Keep reading our complete and detailed guide with all the information about ‘There is room at the bottom’ so you can find out what happened in this exciting chapter. Here we tell you how to watch the series America TV LIVE and ONLINE.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 344 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does ‘At the bottom there is room 10’, chapter 344, come out?

‘At the bottom there is room’ will premiere its episode 344 of season 10 this Thursday, November 9, 2023. According to what could be seen in the trailer released by América TV, Patty’s mother was surprised when she saw the façade of the Gonzales house. Also, Jimmy will have a conversation with Alessia at Francesca’s. On the other hand, at the polyclinic, Cristóbal and July will have a romantic encounter.

What time does ‘At the bottom there is room 10’, chapter 344, premiere?

‘At the back there is room 10′ will broadcast its episode 344 at its usual time: 8.40 pm. (Peruvian time) through América TV, just after ‘This is war’. Previously, the program aired at 8:00 pm As we know, throughout all its seasons, ‘AFHS’ has become one of the most successful television series in Peru.

Lucía Bacigalupo is Patty’s mother in ‘AFHS’. Photo: América TV

Where to see ‘At the bottom there is room 10’, chapter 344?

If you want to see chapter 344 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ season 10 live and direct, you just have to tune into the América TV signal from your smart TV, according to your cable operator. In addition, you can enjoy the channel’s complete programming on the website. America TV GO.

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room 10’, chapter 344, online and for free?

In order to follow the minute by minute of ‘There is room at the bottom’ season 10, episode 344, online and totally free, you have to go to the official América TV website and click on the live signal option. In case you like to watch the program from your smartphone, proceed to download the TVGO application and register.