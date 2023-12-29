Relationship | “If I had known this, we wouldn't have divorced” – Experts tell you what you should understand about a relationship even before the crisis

“In a healthy relationship, people have the ability to say what they need. The other person doesn't have to be on their toes all the time,” says couple and family psychotherapist Eira Eklund-Mikola.

In many relationships, pain points are dug only on the verge of separation. We asked the experts what the dynamics of a relationship should be understood already during it.

If had I known this two years ago, we wouldn't have divorced.

That's what many say Delay to Niinikanka a person who came to talk. Niinikangas is a solution-oriented Therapist and interaction trainer who leads the Finnish Divorce Seminar groups of Väestöliitto's Therapy Services and receives clients who are going through a divorce crisis.