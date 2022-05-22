Sunday, May 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Relationship “I am in a nice relationship with no passion and I am thinking about the difference” – Psychologist advises an imaginary exercise that can reveal the solution

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Person column deals with readers’ interpersonal issues. This time, the reader wonders what can be done to fear losing.

HS reader write:

How do you find the strength to leave a good marriage where it’s nice to be together and everyday works – but the relationship has turned into a friendship? I am 35 years old and have been together for over ten years. We do not have children, but we have other dreams in common, many of which have come true. However, really, throughout our relationship we have had problems with the divergence of desires and the need for intimacy in general. In the early years, this did not come out as clearly as the initial drug carried.

#Relationship #nice #relationship #passion #thinking #difference #Psychologist #advises #imaginary #exercise #reveal #solution

See also  Bredase (85) wants to do groceries 8 kilometers away, is found at the French border
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Selma is one of the most discussed influencers in the Netherlands: 'I really have a lot of anger in me'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.