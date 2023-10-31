Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Relationship | How do you act when the mess left by your partner annoys you? The way of reacting tells about the way of doing emotional work in a relationship

October 30, 2023
So-called emotional work is done in all human relationships. It’s no coincidence that it’s called work, because it takes effort to consider other people’s feelings. The term was originally developed by sociologist Arlie Hochschild. Picture: Emilia Anundi

When you flirt or please your partner, you are doing so-called emotional work. Emotional work improves relationships, but paying too much attention to other people’s feelings can also be exhausting. The experts tell you whether the emotional work of a relationship can be shared equally with the housework.

The couple the other party has cooked for both but left a mess in the kitchen. His partner comes home tired and throws a tantrum when he sees the explosion of dirty dishes. However, he leaves the disgusting comments about the mess unsaid and instead thanks the food.

This could be an everyday example of emotional work in a relationship.

