For years, Thierry* has seen how things are going downhill for his stepson Davy*. From stolen scooters and money disappearing, to expensive clothing and creditors at the door. When he finds out that the boy was involved in an armed robbery at a gas station in Maarssen, he reports his stepson to the police – on the advice of care providers. In the hope that Davy (21) will receive mandatory help. But it mainly causes Thierry misery.