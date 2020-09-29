Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Relationship Have you lied to your partner or has he lied to you? Answer the questionnaire and tell us what followed

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 29, 2020
in World
0

Are you leaving things unspoken to your spouse? Sometimes a white lie or silence can save you from disputes, but it also easily creates mistrust.

29.9. 13:54

Are you lied to your partner about something or maybe you still do? Do you exaggerate or belittle something? Or is your partner one who is prone to lying?

Sometimes it may seem easier to leave things to your partner than to discuss them. Sometimes in a relationship, there is no consensus on what to tell the other.

Tell us about your experience by answering the survey. Replies may be used anonymously as part of a story on the topic.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Rupert Everett, the star who shone in Hollywood after working as a hustler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In