Relationship disputes | The model developed to curb the aggression of prisoners can also be helpful in a relationship – Do this when your spouse’s behavior irritates you

When emotions take over, even a small disagreement easily turns into a heated argument, and that’s it. The Sutuhaka model can help stop disputes in a relationship in the first place.

In the air of an argument sometimes end up lashing out at the partner or blaming him for everything. Getting angry doesn’t solve the dispute, and the end result is a miserable feeling for both.

It is possible to change the ways of arguing into more constructive ones. Constructive arguing usually requires conscious practice. One relief for disputes could be the so-called sutuhaka model.