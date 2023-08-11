Relationship | Disputes in a relationship should not usually be opened up to friends, the psychologist says – There are several reasons for this

After marital disputes, feelings may boil over to the point that you feel like opening up to a friend. In the psychologist’s opinion, it is usually not worth telling outsiders about the details of disputes, because it can only be harmful.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Katariina Laurila, a psychologist specializing in couple and family therapy:

“Alright in relationships we sometimes argue. Disputes often cause anxiety, which you might want to vent to a friend or family member. However, detail-oriented opening up of controversies is usually not sensible.