I.n 1964 the Swedish singer Siw Malmkvist had the title Lovesickness is not worth it a number one hit that stayed in the German single charts for six months. And even today, 57 years later, many people should have the melody of the hit in their ears when they hear the lines “Lovesickness is not worth it my darling, what a shame about the tears in the night”.

I’ve also been told a few times that heartache isn’t worth it. Sometimes I also heard sentences like “Just forget it” or “It’s not worth it anyway”. But hand on heart: If you try to consciously forget someone, you usually think of them all the more. And even if the other is not worth shedding a tear for him, you do anyway.

After my last relationship broke up, I phoned a friend the day after the breakup. She said something like this to me: “You’re going to be really bad for two weeks now. But believe me, it will get better every day, and at some point you will be over it. ”That may not sound particularly helpful at first, but this sober assessment actually helped me. I just let the pain go.

Of course, it is not necessarily advisable to hide away at home alone for weeks, scooping liters of ice cream into yourself, getting drunk without restraint and then feeling sorry for yourself. But I advise anyone who has lovesickness not to push it away. That doesn’t work anyway. If you repress, the pain will catch up with you again at a later point in time and without warning – especially when you thought you were already over the other. Either way, the grief forces us to reflect. To deal with our own weaknesses and needs, to process what we have experienced and to learn as much as possible from it.

For example, that there is always a reason a relationship fails. In films or books we are shown couples in love who actually seem to be made for each other, but who are separated from each other by a higher power. Be it a dark secret, social obligations that you cannot avoid or a misunderstanding that simply cannot be cleared up. But in reality it’s different. Even if we sometimes don’t want to admit it directly, there is always a reason for separation. Because you have drifted apart, had too different views and ideas about the future, or one of the two just didn’t feel as strongly as the other. And when we have recognized the reason, at some point we will understand that it is better for us the way it happened. And that there is no point trying to convince the other person of us.

It doesn’t always take a failed relationship

Lovesickness also occurs after affairs. It doesn’t matter how long this took. Sometimes it is enough if you have got to know someone with whom you can imagine more and then develop feelings that the other does not reciprocate. That is only a small, but therefore not insignificant lovesickness.