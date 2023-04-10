The relations between Verstappen and Pérez are good, according to Pérez.

In the case of Red Bull, they can do it with Sergio Pérez. Although it is quite clear that the Mexican veteran is the second man on the team, sometimes success goes to his head. He only needs to catch up with Verstappen a little bit and everyone makes a new battle out of it. We in the media are of course only too happy to participate in this.

Relationship Verstappen Pérez

That is especially true now that Pérez has got off to a better start this season than the previous two seasons. As a result, the atmosphere between Verstappen and Pérez seems to be a bit more tense. Certainly the moment that Pérez finally wins the GP of Saudi Arabia, it is a pity for him that Verstappen still takes the fastest lap at the end. It resulted in wonderfully uncomfortable images in the cool down room.

But of course we all make more of it than it is, Checo notes Motorsport.com:

To be honest, we have more respect for each other than people think. There is a great atmosphere in the team. There is a great deal of mutual respect. Also between all the engineers on the other side (Max’s, ed.) and those on my side. I think we’re both adults enough to know what’s right and wrong. As long as that remains the case, I don’t expect anything to change. Sergio Pérez, is also for Verstappen

Not naive

With that it seems to be all in cake and egg. Now we have to admit, between Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton we also had interviews like this at the start of the season. However, there is a small difference. Valtteri Bottas could beat Hamilton if he was in good form, be it in qualifying or in the race. If Pérez finishes ahead of Verstappen, there is usually an issue with the car, a breakdown or something else. Checo is certainly not ill-informed or naive:

Not only in Jeddah, but also in Bahrain we were close together. Both in the race and in qualifying. But there is no doubt that there is no driver who is in the form Max is in. He is definitely the hardest driver to beat. It takes everything in me to put my best foot forward every weekend. Sergio Pérez, is still better than Bottas.

