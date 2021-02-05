Moscow expelled three Western diplomats for participating in a demonstration. At the same time, Brussels’s foreign representative is holding talks in the Kremlin.

MOSCOW afp | Russia expelled several EU diplomats from the country during the visit of EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell to Moscow. The diplomats concerned from Germany, Poland and Sweden had been declared “undesirable persons” after they took part in “illegal protests” by the opposition in Saint Petersburg and Moscow on January 23 against the imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, it said Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow on Friday.

Moscow rated such behavior as “unacceptable and incompatible with diplomatic status”. The diplomats were therefore instructed to “leave Russia in the near future”. The ministry did not provide any information on the exact number of diplomats deported. According to the EU, three diplomats are affected.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) sharply criticized the expulsion. Moscow’s move is “unjustified” and “another facet” of what “can be observed quite far from the rule of law in Russia,” said Merkel at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin.

Macron condemned the deportation and the way Russia dealt with Navalny and his supporters “with the utmost determination”. However, both Merkel and Macron pleaded to remain in exchange with Moscow. Despite “all the profound differences between Russia and the EU, it is” strategically necessary to keep talking to Russia, “said Merkel.

Resolute response

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) said that Moscow’s decision would damage the relationship between Russia and the EU further. He announced a decisive reaction from Germany. “If the Russian Federation does not reconsider this step, it will not go unanswered,” stressed Maas.

Clear words also came from Sweden and Poland. The expulsion of a Swedish diplomat was “completely unfounded,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Stockholm. The government reserves the right to take an “appropriate” response. Poland warned of the negative consequences for relations with Moscow.

The EU foreign policy chief Borrell also strongly condemned the deportation. As a spokesman for Borrell announced, he called on the Russian government to “reconsider” the decision. He therefore also rejected Moscow’s accusation that those affected had acted in a way “which is incompatible with their status as foreign diplomats”.

Borrell has been visiting Moscow since Thursday. According to his spokesman, he learned of the decision “during his meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov” in Moscow. During the conversation with Lavrov, Borrell had spoken of a “low point” in European-Russian relations with regard to the Navalny case. At the same time, both sides emphasized their will for a continued dialogue.

Another process

Relations between Moscow and Brussels have been heavily strained since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Tensions were exacerbated by the Navalny case. President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic was arrested on his return to Moscow in mid-January. He had previously been treated in Germany after a poison attack for which he blames the Russian government.

On Tuesday, a Moscow court ruled that Navalny had to go to a penal colony for almost three years because of a suspended sentence from 2014. During the visit of the EU foreign representative to Moscow, Navalny was also on trial in another trial. The case concerns the allegation of defamation of a World War II veteran.

Tens of thousands of people recently took to the streets across Russia for Navalny’s release and against Kremlin boss Putin, and more than 11,000 demonstrators were arrested. The EU criticized the police’s crackdown on the opposition.

There are also differences over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea. France recently called for a construction freeze in response to Russia’s dealings with Navalny. After her conversation with Macron on Friday, Merkel emphasized that the federal government was still sticking to the project. “The attitude towards Nord Stream 2 is initially unaffected,” said Merkel.