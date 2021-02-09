Berlin reacts immediately to the expulsion of European diplomats by Moscow and expels a Russian diplomat. A low blow.

MOSCOW taz | It is evening time. News time. Russia’s First Channel shows a woman and two men, circled in red, walking on Russia’s streets, one buying a coffee, taking photos. They are images from surveillance cameras, broadcast nationwide at prime time. Images that reveal a diplomatic blow between Russia and Europe – with means that diplomacy in the EU believed to have long since overcome. But the EU is deliberately shown here to show who is in charge. German-Russian, yes European-Russian relations are experiencing tectonic shifts these days. That has to do with Alexei Navalny, the poisoned, returned, imprisoned Russian opposition politician. But not just with him.

Brussels and Berlin are at a loss: what is the calculation behind the Kremlin’s affront?

At least since Moscow annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, Russia has been conducting the conflict with Europe in a gruff tone. Now it goes one step further. For a well-constructed reason, Moscow deports three diplomats, a German, a Polish and a Swede. The three that state television presented last Friday in its evening program “Wremja” (time): with name, position, picture.

This is a most unusual practice in diplomatic dealings. The photos of the embassy staff were taken on the streets of Moscow and Saint Petersburg on a Saturday when Russia witnessed the biggest protests in years after the arrest of Navalny. Protests, some of which brutally suppressed the Russian security forces. The diplomats had gone about their work. According to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, one of the main tasks of diplomats is to “inform oneself by all legal means about conditions and developments in the receiving state and to report on them to the government of the sending state”.

This task was carried out by the head of the political department in the German embassy in Moscow and the Polish diplomats and the Swedish diplomats. They observed the situation. According to the Russian authorities, however, they “took part” in the protests, which is not compatible with international law. Russia declared the three to be undesirable. Berlin has already replied and shows a Russian diplomat. This is customary in diplomacy and seems to have become sad everyday life between Germany and Russia in recent years. In the conflict over ex-agent Sergei Skripal, Moscow expelled four German diplomats in 2018 after Berlin had recently declared four Russian diplomats to be undesirable. Also in 2019, in connection with the murder in the Tiergarten, first Berlin and then Moscow deported two diplomats each.

Moscow gives the problem bears

This time, when the expulsions were announced, it was also a show of force. Ironically, during Josep Borrell’s visit to Moscow, the top EU diplomat, the news got out. Borrell knew nothing about the joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. A conscious humiliation of the European who came to Moscow to build bridges, praised the Russian corona vaccine Sputnik V as “good news for humanity” and was eaten as a stupid, silent schoolboy. This aggressive act leaves Berlin and Brussels at a loss. What is the calculation behind this affront?

Finding an answer to that is difficult. No matter how often and how clearly Moscow emphasizes its position of sovereignty and legitimacy, it must always explain itself if it is now on the defensive because of Navalny. It no longer tolerates criticism. It speaks of dialogue and partnership, but immediately counterattacks and emphasizes its importance. The West would crawl back in anyway, just think of Syria, Iran, even the vaccines against Covid-19, according to the Russian position.

Moscow has long since recognized that Europe sees it as a problem bear – and it presents itself as such. Brussels does not hide the fact that this backward-looking policy poses problems for the EU because the Russian methods deliberately create uncertainties. Weakened by its own problems in the international community, the EU continues to provide points of attack that Moscow happily picks out: “Take care of yourself before you tell others what to do” is the Russian stance.

Despite all the difficulties, relations with Germany were always special. She was shaken by the Navalny cause. Since the poisoning of the opposition politician on Russian soil, Berlin has taken a sharp position vis-à-vis Moscow, regardless of whether it is a strong separation between Nord Stream 2 and Navalny. The Kremlin is disappointed and sees Berlin as the driving European force in its criticism of Moscow. He definitely wants a dialogue. But one that works according to Russian rules.