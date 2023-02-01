Teacher-student relationship: “No coercion, there was no violence”

From the court of Reggio Emilia comes a story of judicial news destined to make law. A judge decided to absolve and to drop all the accusations against a 43 year old manbrought to court by parents of a 15 years old on charges of sexual assault. The events – reads La Stampa – take place in Reggio Emilia and have profoundly marked two families. The earliest known location is a secondary schoolwhere a 43-year-old professor meets a 14-year-old student. It’s 2019. The second place is the emergency room of a hospital in the same locality. It is 2020. The girl has been hospitalized for an illness, which the doctors immediately understand to be caused by a miscarriage. When questioned about it, she tells of having an affair with what she had been a his professorbut now it isn’t anymore. THE parentswho accompany her, are informed of what they have never remotely suspected and also that the hospital will stick out complaint. The third place is a court.

And the 2022. The professor – continues La Stampa – is accused of sexual assaultbut the minor is heard by one psychologist And she says she loves him, as well as the man claims. It is not detected no discomfort psychic in the young, there is not a report of subjection between her and the one who later changed schools. The accusations they come withdraw. After the filing, attendance resumed and lasted until last year. The parents, who see each other rejected by her daughter recently come of age, they will ask for the case reopeningif new evidence emerges against man, uncensored, who currently continues to teach. For the judge: “There was a true bondno subjection on the part of the underage girl”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

