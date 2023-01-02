Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), said that the relationship between the Judiciary and the Executive should improve in the Presidency of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). According to the magistrate, there must be “reciprocal collaboration” between the Powers.

“I think that the tendency is really to return to harmony between the Powers, because the Powers are independent, but also harmonious”, he declared in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo published this Monday (2.jan.2023). “If they do not live in harmony, we are in a context of unconstitutionality”, he stated.

“I think that the fraternization that is seen today between senators, deputies, ministers of the superior courts and also of the Executive, future ministers of State, foreshadows this positive, favorable relationship”, said the minister.

Lewandowski assessed that the absence of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the rite of passage of the presidential sash to Lula did not harm the inauguration ceremony.

“On the contrary, I thought him [Lula] received –as he said– the banner of the Brazilian peopleit was very symbolic”, he stated. “I think that, let’s say, an eventual flaw in the ceremonial ended up resulting in an opportunity to bring the Brazilian people to the inauguration.”

stf

Lewandowski turns 75, the date of the mandatory retirement from the STF, on May 11 of this year. Asked if he considers leaving the Court before the date, he replied: “Who knows. Suddenly, yes. I will take care of my grandchildren and granddaughters”.

The minister stated that he will indicate a name for his place if he is questioned by Lula. “If I am eventually consulted, I will tell the president that the future minister of the STF must have, in addition to the constitutional requirements, character, courage and firmness”, he declared.

The minister also said that there was no invitation to join the Lula government and that he intends to “back to law” when leaving office in the Supreme.