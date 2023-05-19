Estadão Contenti

05/19/2023 – 3:29 pm

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Friday, the 19th, at the opening of an event organized by the Central Bank (BC), that the relationship between the government and the monetary authority is still being built, since this is the first time a president begins his term with an independent Central Bank.

“I think we are making important gestures to create a new institutionality in Brazil”, said Haddad, at the event “High Level Seminar on Central Banking: Past and Present Challenges”in Sao Paulo.

He defended the “harmonization” of fiscal and monetary policies to achieve robust growth in the country.

At the beginning of the speech, the Minister of Finance highlighted that the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, has a fixed mandate of four years until the end of 2024.

He also highlighted the presence, at the meeting, of the executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo, nominated for the Monetary Policy board of the autarchy.

According to Haddad, the Senate will soon evaluate the name of Galípolo in a hearing.























