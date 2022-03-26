Being a “believer” is not synonymous with a good thing from the perspective of a large portion of the Brazilian population. Most of the time, the term created by the popular dictionary to refer to evangelicals – who total 65.4 million people, or 31% of the population, according to Datafolha – is pejorative and loaded with negative connotations. A believer is boring, a believer is intolerant, a believer is a hypocrite, a believer is blind… And he doesn’t shave, he doesn’t watch television, he doesn’t celebrate dates and, at parties, he only drinks juice and soda. Just ask, discreetly, a close and sincere friend to hear what the image of the believer is in Brazilian society. The list of jocular nicknames is extensive.

Labels, unfortunately, do not entirely represent an injustice. More intensely in recent years, some evangelical denominations have helped to create and transmit this negative image to “worldlings” – those who, according to them, are part of the world, not the church. And the reputation is getting worse. The promiscuous relationship between some leaders of evangelical institutions and bolsonarismo has added new adjectives to the table of labels that define the believer. The recent scandal involving the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, is there to prove this reality.

The deterioration of the believer’s fame is easy to understand. The connection between pastors and Bolsonaro is an exchange of interests. On the one hand, churches support the president in services and religious meetings to unify the fold of the electoral base. On the other hand, they gain billions of tax amnesties and government positions.

President Jair Bolsonaro is not – and has never shown himself to be – a Christian. Neither Catholic nor much less evangelical. He does not reach out to help, or to make the sign of the cross, or to receive any blessing. He uses his hand to signal a gun. His cult of ignorance, his silly posture in the public square, his jokes that belittle minorities, his contempt for life and his indecent way of governing the country prove that the mask of a believer, although it still convinces crowds, is nothing more than a poorly designed fantasy.

Among several denominations, the real face of Bolsonaro is already evident. Last year, the “Manifesto of the Evangelical Coalition against Bolsonaro”, signed by 37 religious entities, stated that “bolsonarism creates a lying religiosity” and attacked the president’s denialist stance in the face of a tragedy that killed more than 650,000 brothers.

The mixture between Christianity and Bolsonarism will be lethal to the Christian reputation. Many still do not understand that Brazil needs to preserve itself as a secular state, and that does not mean being an atheist state. If having faith is believing in what you can’t see, it’s past time for evangelicals to adopt a new attitude, based on what we’ve all seen. Bolsonaro’s campaign slogan, “you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:32) seems to have been a prophecy of the Messiah of the Palácio do Planalto about his own end.

