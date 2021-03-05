Relationship Author Koko Hubara has been dating for years without results – now he lists what is wrong with contemporary dating

“The downside of Meto is that many have become much more cautious. No new code has yet been born on how to tell another that you are interested without being distressing to anyone, ”says Koko Hubara.­

Author Koko Hubara has not been dating for more than seven years. There has been a company. He has noticed many reasons why modern dating is so difficult.

For subscribers

Three weeks then the author Koko Hubara sat at the breakfast table of a Vantaa hotel. It was Valentine’s Day.

He had taken his 9-year-old daughter and this guy to a hotel for the night because a birthday party could not be arranged for the daughter due to the corona situation. However, something nice had to be done.