Relationship | Are you okay with your partner slow dancing with strangers? Answer questions about relationship rules and see if you agree with others

A psychologist tells you what should be taken into account in the rules of a relationship.

If your partner slow dances with others or goes on vacation for a week with a group of friends, is that okay with you? The rules of a relationship are often not directly discussed. According to the psychologist, many conflicts are caused by that.

How about you does the thought of your partner going to a nightclub without you bother you? And if he does, does he have to report the evening’s progress to you?

You probably already know the answer to the questions yourself. However, you probably haven’t really talked about them with your partner.