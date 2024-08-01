Relationship | Aleksi Hakanen and Katariina Järä keep hearing that they don’t get along

Katariina Järä and Aleksi Hakanen, known on social media, have been together for a year and a half. One of the cornerstones of a relationship is not to assume things.

Aleksi Hakanen and Katariina Järä’s relationship is constantly questioned on the internet. Now they tell how the comments of outsiders feel.

When enters a Huitis-style terraced apartment, you immediately know you’re going to have a good time.

Not because the turquoise sofa is perfectly soft. Not even because a Shetland Sheepdog Light throws himself into his arms and gives a bunch of wet kisses.

You have a good time here, because they are opposite Aleksi Hakanen and Katariina Jära. Even awkward questions don’t spoil a relaxing July afternoon at their place.