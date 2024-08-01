Thursday, August 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Relationship | Aleksi Hakanen and Katariina Järä keep hearing that they don’t get along

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 1, 2024
in World Europe
1
Relationship | Aleksi Hakanen and Katariina Järä keep hearing that they don’t get along
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Katariina Järä and Aleksi Hakanen, known on social media, have been together for a year and a half. One of the cornerstones of a relationship is not to assume things. Picture: Sami Kilpiö / HS

Aleksi Hakanen and Katariina Järä’s relationship is constantly questioned on the internet. Now they tell how the comments of outsiders feel.

When enters a Huitis-style terraced apartment, you immediately know you’re going to have a good time.

Not because the turquoise sofa is perfectly soft. Not even because a Shetland Sheepdog Light throws himself into his arms and gives a bunch of wet kisses.

You have a good time here, because they are opposite Aleksi Hakanen and Katariina Jära. Even awkward questions don’t spoil a relaxing July afternoon at their place.

#Relationship #Aleksi #Hakanen #Katariina #Järä #hearing #dont

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russian region put on high alert due to bears

Russian region put on high alert due to bears

Comments 1

  1. RickieFrita says:
    38 mins ago

    Downtown Wine – Uncover Top Downtown Wine Experiences: Tastings, Bars, Shops – [url=http://downtown-wine-toronto.wikidot.com/blog:_start]downtown-wine-toronto.wikidot.com/blog:_start[/url]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]