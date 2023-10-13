The historian Deborah Lipstadtspecial ambassador of the United States for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism, referred this Thursday to the statements made by Colombian President Gustavo Petro regarding the attack by the Islamist group Hamas against Israel last weekend.

“We were surprised to see Colombian president @petrogustavo compare the Israeli government to Hitler’s genocidal regime”he wrote on his X account, formerly Twitter.

The ambassador added: “We strongly condemn President Petro’s statements and ask him to condemn Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, for its barbaric murder of Israeli men, women and children.”

This statement comes hours after the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, said, using the strongest terms, that not condemning the Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend puts not only the citizens of this country at risk. , but to those from all over the world.

According to Blinken, Anyone who claims to want peace should be emphatic in rejecting the actions of this terrorist organization..

Blinken gave the statements from Tel Aviv, where he arrived this week to express the full support for Israel from both the Joe Biden administration and the United States Congress.

“Failure to unequivocally condemn (Hamas) terrorism puts not only the people of Israel, but people around the world at risk. Look what just happened. People from 36 countries dead or missing after Hamas attacks “Hamas. Europe, Asia, Africa, America: no region has escaped the bloody reach of Hamas,” Blinken said after his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Europe, Asia, Africa, America: no region has escaped the bloody reach of Hamas

“Anyone who wants peace and justice,” the secretary continued, “must condemn Hamas’ reign of terror.”

The secretary, after mentioning that the Hamas attacks had impacted him personally because his ancestors are Jewish, assured Netanyahu that The United States is ready to defend Israel and support it in its war against the group.

“The message I bring to Israel is this: You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself, but as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to do it alone. We will always be there, at your side.”

According to Blinken, the United States is already fulfilling that promise by sending a first shipment of ammunition and defense material: “And more is on the way,” said the secretary.

Blinken’s words have particular relevance in Colombia, where Controversy has broken out over the position of President Gustavo Petro, who until now has refused to condemn the weekend attacks while calling for peace negotiations between the parties.

And the position of President Gustavo Petro regarding the attack on Israel will undoubtedly complicate relations with a Washington that, although functional – at least with the Democrats – were not exempt from tensions.

That is what a series of former diplomats, former officials and analysts consulted by this newspaper think as a result of the controversy that has arisen in the country due to the president’s statements.

According to Michael Shifter, former president of the Inter-American Dialogue and today with George Washington University, “Petro’s scandalous pronouncement towards Israel and his inability to criticize Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel will further deepen the mistrust between the Biden administration and the Colombian president. It will make it even more difficult to see Colombia under Petro as a serious partner. Hardline Republicans in Congress will feel justified in seeing Petro still mired in his guerrilla past.”

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68