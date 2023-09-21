US President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, where a possible Saudi-US-Israeli deal, the conflict in the occupied West Bank and attempts to reform the judicial system were on the table. in Israel, seen by Washington as a threat to democracy.

A meeting 265 days into his mandate. The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, met with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in a meeting that took nine months to happen and that generated speculation about the strength of the ties between both leaders after the controversial judicial reforms that Netanyahu promoted in Israel, accused of being undemocratic.

Although Israel’s leaders are usually invited to the White House within weeks of taking office, Biden delayed this meeting due to the far-right Netanyahu government’s treatment of the Palestinians, as well as Israeli judicial reform.

Netanyahu failed to secure a meeting at the White House in the first months of 2021 and was then ousted from power, to which he returned in December 2022 as head of a coalition of religious and ultranationalist parties. Instead, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of Israel, Biden received Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whose position is primarily symbolic, at the White House.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a meeting with US resident Joe Biden in New York, United States, on September 20, 2023. REUTERS – KEVIN LAMARQUE

Judicial reform in Israel, a red flag for the US

“We are going to discuss some of the difficult issues,” Biden warned his Israeli counterpart. And that is upholding the democratic values ​​that are at the heart of our partnership, including checks and balances in our systems, and preserving the path to a negotiated two-state solution and ensuring that Iran never, ever acquires a nuclear weapon,” Biden added.

Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Israel and mentioned that defending democratic values ​​is fundamental to the partnership between both countries.

Judicial reform in Israel that Netanyahu is promoting is controversial because some critics believe that it could weaken judicial independence, limit the power of the Supreme Court and thus threaten the country’s democracy. The issue has generated massive anti-government protests in Israel.

Offir Gutelzon, a member of the group UnXeptable, a movement against Israeli judicial reform, thanked Biden for supporting Israel’s democracy. “And we are here to thank you, President Biden, for standing with the people of Israel who want to preserve democracy,” she said.

People attend a demonstration against the judicial reform of Israel’s nationalist government as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US President Joe Biden. New York, September 20, 2023. REUTERS – SHIR TOREM

“Concessions to the Palestinians must be part of any agreement”

Also on the table was the possible agreement to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabiaas part of an expansion of the Abraham Accords promoted by former President Donald Trump in 2020, which helped relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors such as Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan.

“Such a peace would go a long way toward ending the Arab-Israeli conflict, achieving reconciliation between the Islamic world and the Jewish state, and promoting genuine peace between Israel and the Palestinians,” Netanyahu said.

The leaders of both countries met in New York in the context of the United Nations General Assembly and praised the agreement in principle announced during the recent summit of the 20 largest economies, the G20, in New Delhi, where the American president, Joe Biden; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the transnational initiative called “India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor”

The project seeks to strengthen economic integration between Asia, the countries of the Persian Gulf, Israel and Europe, and includes a rail and maritime corridor to facilitate trade and connectivity between these regions.

A view of a sign depicting US President Joe Biden at a rally by pro-democracy Israelis and Israeli Americans near the Intercontinental Hotel, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in New York, USA, September 20, 2023. © Bing Guan / Reuters

Biden stated that formalizing ties between Israel and the Saudi kingdom would be a historic milestone and even joked about it: “If ten years ago we were talking about normalization with Saudi Arabia, I think we would look at each other saying ‘who’s been drinking?'”

Although the meeting was not held at the White House, Biden invited Netanyahu to visit Washington before the end of the year. The American reiterated his commitment to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and also his support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinian National Authority, PNA, called on Saudi Arabia to initiate concessions to Israel in favor of the Palestinian cause in negotiating relations.

Meanwhile, a senior Biden Administration official commented that it was understood that some concessions to the Palestinians must be part of any agreement, although he did not clarify which ones.

According to the official, quoted under anonymity by the Reuters agency, “a normalization agreement is still a long way off” and “all the leaders involved will have to do some very difficult things” to reach an agreement. “There’s some way to go before we get there.”

Netanyahu, and especially his ultra-conservative coalition, show little willingness to make important concessions to the Palestinians, something that could strain the agreement with the Saudi crown prince.

David Makovsky, a veteran Middle East observer at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the meeting occurred “265 days after Netanyahu took office, the longest gap since 1964.”

“The enormous potential of the Saudi deal has left Biden and Netanyahu with no choice but to meet despite differences,” he added.

We are “closer” to normalization with Israel: Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview that he is getting closer to normalizing relations with Israel.

“Every day we get closer,” the crown prince told Fox News. The American conservative network’s interview with the crown prince occurs while the Biden Administration tries to mediate between the two regional powers and Washington’s main allies in the Middle East.

The prince, speaking in English, said that “for us, the Palestinian issue is very important. We need to resolve that part.” “And we have a good negotiation strategy so far,” he added.

“We have to see where we are going. We hope that we get to a place that makes life easier for the Palestinians and makes Israel an actor in the Middle East,” said Bin Salman.

Achieving an agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia would mean a triumph in foreign policy for Joe Biden, one year before the presidential elections in the United States, while Netanyahu would achieve political success, after months of massive protests against him.

With Reuters and EFE