Relations with Russia | The city of Helsinki tried in many ways to get rid of the agreement with Moscow – in vain

Of the year In the spring of 2006, Helsinki City Hall woke up to the fact that not everything in the management of the Helsinki City Hall in Moscow was in order.

The house on Rostov Avenue was full of tenants, Finnish companies, who paid their rent to Helsinki Region Marketing (HRM). Earlier in March, HS spoke about the company’s final years and the end times of the Moscow house in Katajanokka.

Read more: The friendship between Helsinki and Moscow left a safe bolted to the floor

Problems with the Moscow-Helsinki agreement had begun to show in the first decade of the 21st century. In 1994, the cities entered into a cooperation agreement under which they reciprocally provided facilities for each other’s businesses.

The Helsinki House in Moscow was practically an office hotel, where companies supported and helped each other in a paper war in a foreign country.

So The popular Helsinki building was that in 2006 a Finnish construction company approached the city of Helsinki with a kind of expansion plan.

Very soon it was realized at City Hall that the intention was not to attract a new office hotel, but to attract new tenants to the new building.

It also turned out that the director of the Helsinki building had set up the company for this very purpose, even though he had been specifically prohibited from getting involved. The director was fired in May 2006.

In a couple of months, he will be the Chairman of the Board of HRM, Helsinki’s Business Manager Fist Tuominen and the CEO Pentti Pitkänen were visiting Moscow. The host was the deputy mayor Vladimir Malyshkov.

“He wanted to introduce the new director of the Moscow House in Helsinki. The side door became none other than the director of the Helsinki building we had just fired. You know each other, Malyshkov said, ”Tuominen recalls.

From here the episode became a turning point in the Moscow-Helsinki reciprocal agreement from which there was no return. According to Tuominen, the distances to Moscow’s house were icy and the city did not even get answers to the questions asked.

Former mayor Jussi Pajunen says that during his tenure in 2005–2017, Helsinki tried to terminate the contract several times.

According to Pajunen, the city had stated that the agreement no longer met the needs experienced in 1994. The agreement had been prepared after the break-up of the Soviet Union by the mayor. Kari Rahkamon during.

Pajunen interprets that at the time it was thought that the city could bring security to Finnish companies seeking to enter the Russian market. There was a severe turmoil within the former Soviet Union that questioned businesses. The situation had somehow leveled off by the turn of the 21st century.

“Our goal was to get rid of the agreement, but the other side didn’t want to start prematurely. We respected the agreement, ”says Pajunen.

HS reported on the opening of the Moscow House in January 1995.

In In accordance with the 1994 agreement, Moscow did not charge rent for the premises located on Rostov Avenue, nor did Helsinki charge rent for the premises allocated to the Katajanokka Customs and Packing Room.

The facilities were about the same size. In the customs and packing room, the Moscow house had rented space on both the first and second floors.

What kind of activities were actually carried out in Katajanokka in the Moscow House?

Consultant hired for regional marketing in the Helsinki region at the beginning of the Moscow building Juha Pokela followed the situation from his office at the Customs and Pakkahuone. Pokela started working in 1998.

According to his findings, there were Russian companies operating in the Moscow house, whose representatives visited the Customs and Package Room from time to time. Pokela has no information about the companies’ operations or industry.

In the beginning, the Moscow House was called the Moscow Chamber of Commerce. For example, Helsingin Sanomat spoke about the opening of the shopping hall, which was attended by eye-catching mayors from Moscow. Yuri Luškovia down to.

Tuominen has no information about the early stages of the Moscow House, but he has enough understanding of the drafters of the agreement.

“It simply came to our notice then. At that time, a positive angle has been sought for a changed Russia, or then we also had a naive notion that Russia was changing. ”

The customs and packaging room, designed by Gustaf Nyström, was completed in 1901. The city of Helsinki has leased premises to various companies.

For the 21st century by the time the situation had changed. According to Pajunen, no invitations were sent to the Mayor of Helsinki. Pajunen never visited the house.

The Helsinki management visited the Helsinki building in Moscow on a couple of occasions.

“I think the companies that used it were happy. There was no financial benefit to the city from the arrangement, ”says Pajunen.

Helsinki persevered so hard to get rid of the agreement that the city wrote to the Moscow city government about its wishes to terminate the agreement.

A polite gentleman arrived from Moscow to say that the wishes of the people of Helsinki were futile.

“He communicated very correctly that Moscow will not respond,” says Nyrki Tuominen.

As one as a means, it was tried whether the director of the real estate agency would get Jaakko Stauffer answers from the Russian Embassy on Tehtaankatu. The customs and packing room was under the control of the real estate agency, and the city’s marketing company paid the rent to the agency.

“The Counselor wondered why Helsinki wants to resign from the agreement – at least they don’t want to,” Stauffer recalls.

Stauffer, who retired in 2019, said the call went poorly.

“I told someone after that call that I felt like On the passage stone returning from Moscow in 1939. ”

The building planned for the Helsinki building at the end of Moscow was still in use by a Russian bank in January 1995. See also Working life Riikka Mikkola and Sissi Penttilä have a degree from a top foreign university, but in Finland they did not even get a job interview. "I was forced to think about what I had done wrong."

To these At the time, it was understood in Helsinki that there was a joke with the cooperation agreement. The contract could only be terminated by joint decision or by paying the costs for five years by the person proposing the unilateral withdrawal.

“In hindsight, we should have terminated the contract and paid for five years of the Katajanokka premises. It would have been possible to get rid of the unsatisfactory pattern almost twenty years faster, ”Tuominen estimates.

Tuominen or the leadership of HRM no longer had an idea of ​​what activities Katajanokka had in the Moscow house. Tuominen retired in 2016.

“It was a little embarrassing because from time to time outsiders asked the city what was going on in the Moscow house.”

No events or activities were observed at the City Hall that were aimed at Helsinki’s business circles.

But even the Muscovites had their problems. In the early 2000s, a Russian man who ran a house in Moscow sold the lease of a Customs and Packing Room to an Espoo-based company and fled with the cashier to Cyprus.

“The Muscovites would have wanted us to testify in court, but we would not have been able to tell what had happened there,” Tuominen says.

His very own chapter was that of Deputy Mayor Malyshkov, whose colorful speeches Tuominen has many memories of. This had, among other things, transported Helsinki residents by car around Moscow and apparently showcased the restaurants they owned.

Since then, it has become clear that Malyshkov also had personal interests in Katajanokka. In the spring of 2017, a 435-square-meter luxury apartment was for sale in Katajanokka, which was documented in the name of his wife.

Read more: The owner of the 435-square-meter “weekend apartment” in Katajanokka was revealed: the former deputy mayor of Moscow is selling 2.6 million apartments