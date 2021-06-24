This Thursday the two-day summit of the Heads of State and Government of the European Union began in Brussels. It will mainly address relations with Russia and Turkey, as well as concern about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and migration issues. Without being an official part of the summit’s agenda, the controversy over the Hungarian law on homosexuality will also be very present.

The European Union reaches a new summit of heads of state and government with many open fronts. His main concern is the relationship with neighboring countries such as Russia and Turkey, deteriorated in recent months by the Navalny case and the migration treaties, respectively.

The situation with the Russian neighbor will focus the debate of the two summit days. Urgent after the meeting of Putin and Biden a few days ago in which they approached positions. The European Union is once again in tow of the world’s leading power in relation to Russia, something that some European partners view with concern.

For this reason, France and Germany have tried to convince their European partners of the need to channel relations with the Kremlin. German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged the 27 member countries to address “how we can create dialogue formats” with Russia, because “the best way to solve the conflict, we have seen it with the US president, is speaking the one with the other”.

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the media upon arrival for the first day of the EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, on June 24, 2021. © John Thys / Pool via REUTERS

“We cannot remain on a purely reactive logic when it comes to Russia,” French President Emmanuel Macron said. “I hope that we can, with true European unity and coordination, maintain this dialogue,” he added. At stake is, according to Macron himself, “the stability of the continent.”

Macron also spoke of delving into the “five principles” with Russia: the full implementation of the Minsk agreements to pacify Ukraine, stronger relations with its neighbors to the East, reinforcing the resilience of the EU, selectively engaging with Moscow on matters of community interest and people-to-people contacts to support Russian civil society.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also expressed concern upon reaching the summit. “This should not be left to the member states alone and in no case to the United States,” he said. “Small Member States like us are in regular contact with the Russian President. Why shouldn’t the EU as a whole do it too? ”Kurz wondered.

Dissonances within the European bloc

Despite the concern and the force of the words of the two main countries of the European Union, there is no unanimity on the relationship with the Kremlin. The acting Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, assured that he will not participate in a European meeting with Vladimir Putin, although he is open to the Presidents of the Commission and the Council to meet him.



Outgoing Prime Minister and VVD MP Mark Rutte standing in the House of Representatives in The Hague, during a debate on the failed recognition of the formation, on April 2, 2021. © Bart Maat / AFP

Rutte also noted the deterioration in respect for human rights in Turkey. During the summit, the 27 are expected to discuss the expansion of the migration treaty with the Government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which has already created several tensions between the EU and Turkey over non-compliance with the agreed terms, according to the European Union.

Discordant voices also came from the Baltic countries, bordering Russia and fearful of its power of influence and possible expansion intentions. “Last time we had a very good discussion with all the leaders about Russia. It was very open and we all agreed that Russia is a great threat,” said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

“They are more aggressive and I wonder what has happened now, where this proposal comes from, and I am very, very interested in hearing their arguments, what has changed since the last time,” she added. Its neighbors Lithuania and Latvia also warned of the risk of relations with Russia.

“We must be extremely cautious, this is not like Russia’s relationship with the United States,” said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. While Latvian Prime Minister Karins warned that “a dialogue must also have a certain cost for Russia”, the Kremlin “does not understand such free concessions as a sign of strength,” he said.

Concern about the Delta variant of Covid-19

France and Germany also joined voices to ask the rest of the European Union countries to be more careful when legislating on travel from third countries. The main reason is the concern about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the increase in cases derived from it in the EU.

“We must all be vigilant because the much-talked about Delta variant is coming, which spreads much faster than the other variants and affects people who are not vaccinated or who have only taken one dose,” Macron said before the summit.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a government statement on the upcoming European Council meeting in the lower house of the Bundestag parliament in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2021. © REUTERS / Michele Tantussi

“I will push for a more coordinated approach, especially with regard to entries from regions where virus variants are abundant,” said Angela Merkel. On the table is the possibility of imposing greater restrictions on travelers from the United Kingdom due to the spread of the variant.

The homosexuality law in Hungary, an extra, but central topic of the summit

At first, the controversial law on homosexuality approved by the Hungarian Parliament on June 15 was not among the topics to be discussed at this summit. However, due to the controversy in recent days, diplomatic sources confirmed to Reuters that there will be an extraordinary meeting with Viktor Orban in the afternoon.

Faced with the intense and numerous criticisms of the law from different countries, Orban defended it saying that those who criticize it do not know its content. “This is not about homosexuals. The law is about deciding what kind of way parents want to educate children sexually, (this) belongs exclusively to parents. That is what the law is about,” the Hungarian prime minister said, adding that he had no plans to repeal it.

Hate, intolerance and discrimination have no place in our Union. That’s why, today and every day, we stand for diversity and LGBTI equality so that our future generations can grow up in a Europe of equality and respect. pic.twitter.com/CFZ44hyOaU – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 24, 2021



To all this he wanted to add that he is “a fighter for his rights. I am a freedom fighter in the communist regime. Homosexuality was punished and I fought for his freedom and his rights. So I defend the rights of homosexuals.

However, most EU countries see in the wording of the law a comparison between homosexuality and pedophilia or pornography and a clear attack on the basic principles of the Union.

