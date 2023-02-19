Tense relations between the Netherlands and Russia have become even more tense. Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs, CDA) wrote to the House of Representatives on Saturday that the Netherlands will again expel Russian embassy employees from the country. It is not known how many people are involved. They must have left within two weeks.

According to Russia, these are diplomats, but Hoekstra writes to the Chamber that Russia is “secretly” placing intelligence officers in the Netherlands. Hoekstra says that the Netherlands cannot and will not allow that. “At the same time, it is important to keep the embassies open as a communication channel, even now that relations with Russia are more difficult than ever.”

Behind the eviction lies another conflict. The Dutch consulate in Saint Petersburg has to close because Russia refuses to issue visas to Dutch diplomats to work there. This means that the Netherlands cannot handle consular affairs outside Moscow, the embassy is still open. Hoekstra calls this situation “unacceptable” in his letter, according to him the Russian attitude has “led to an unsustainable situation”.

The government has decided that there may not be more Russian diplomats in the Netherlands than Dutch diplomats in Russia. That is why Russian embassy employees have to leave now.

Last year, the Netherlands expelled seventeen Russian spies, a month after the invasion of Ukraine. Moscow then sent fifteen Dutch diplomats out of the country. Since then, negotiations on visas for new diplomats have been going on, but those talks have come to nothing. The then expelled Russians complied research by NOS and Nieuwsuur engaged in all kinds of espionage in the Netherlands. It had been known for years that Russia was spying in the Netherlands, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tolerated the situation for a long time, because every deportation immediately means that a Dutch diplomat has to leave Russia.

Very tense relations

The relationship between the Netherlands and Russia has been very cold for years. The Netherlands supports Ukraine in the war against Russia with military means. Minister Kajsa Ollongren (Defense, D66) said this weekend in NRC: “If Putin is rewarded for this act of aggression, then it will not be his last war, but the first in a series. It is therefore also about our own safety.”

The MH17 plane crash in 2014, in which 196 Dutch people died, also completely disrupted relations. Last November, two former Russian intelligence officers and a Ukrainian were sentenced to life imprisonment by the court in The Hague for their involvement. Because Russia does not extradite citizens, they do not serve their prison sentences. From the provisionally closed investigation of the international investigation team into MH17, there are “strong indications” that Putin personally ordered to give the separatists in the Ukrainian Donbas the Book anti-aircraft system that brought down the plane over Ukraine.