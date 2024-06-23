The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry called the United States a strategic partner after the visit of Russian President Putin

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said he considers the United States a strategic partner. His words came during a meeting with United States Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Krietenbrink, which took place almost immediately after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the country.

Vietnam considers the United States a strategic partner and supports strengthening cooperation between the United States and Southeast Asian countries, which will contribute to peace, stability and development in the region and around the world Bui Thanh SonVietnamese Foreign Minister

In addition, Bui Thanh Son expressed gratitude for the support in organizing the first dialogue between the foreign ministers of the two countries, which took place in Washington in March this year.

The States were extremely dissatisfied with Putin’s visits to the DPRK and Vietnam

The American newspaper The New York Times reported that the United States was greatly angered by Putin’s visits to North Korea and Vietnam in June.

“The presence of Putin and his [заявления]bold one minute, vague the next, have further complicated already difficult calculations in the field of security and great power competition,” the material says.

According to US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, this trip of the Russian president realized the worst fears of the United States. He noted that in this way Putin directly declared to Washington Moscow’s intention to become the “main organizer” of states that are not controlled by America.

The newspaper notes that the “bold” visit of the Russian leader promises the United States even more potential threats in the Asian region in addition to the situation around Taiwan and escalations in the South China Sea.

Putin’s trip to the DPRK and Vietnam forced the Americans to “sit in a puddle”

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Putin’s visits to the DPRK and Vietnam forced the Americans to “sit in a puddle.” “Their policy of dictatorship, their policy of sanctions, it has completely failed,” the diplomat said, pointing out that countries in the Global South are reaching out to Russia despite Washington’s actions.

Antonov added that in order to neutralize the achievements of Russian diplomacy, the United States is sending its representatives to Vietnam. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Krietenbrink was sent to Hanoi immediately after Putin’s visit.

On June 20, the Russian leader and Vietnamese President To Lam held talks in Hanoi. Following the meeting, the heads of the two states adopted a joint statement on further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership. Prior to this, on June 19, Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the countries. According to the document, Russia and the DPRK agreed to immediately provide mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the countries.

The Russian leader’s trip caused a stir in the West. Former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor noted that now the whole world is laughing at the United States after the visit of the Russian President to North Korea. He called Washington a “once fearsome superpower” and especially noted the conclusion of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang.