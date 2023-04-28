Graffiti of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), in Caracas. Miguel Gutierrez/EFE (EFE)

Relations between the Government of Nicolás Maduro and one of its traditional allies, the Communist Party of Venezuela, have deteriorated to a point that already seems to be of no return. The differences, which until recently only seemed tactical, have widened over the months. The communist leaders have accompanied opposition professional unions that are protesting to demand better wages and have denounced rampant corruption in the high government. They have also requested an investigation that includes Nicolás Maduro himself in the debate on corruption in the revolutionary ranks.

The party has also requested “an independent investigation” to establish the reasons for the death of Leoner Azuaje, president of Cartones de Venezuela, one of the public managers who ended up in prison after the anti-corruption purge launched by Chavismo in recent weeks. and who allegedly committed suicide in his cell days after being locked up.

For several months it has been relatively common for clashes between the bench of communist deputies and the leadership of the National Assembly, headed by Jorge Rodríguez. The former have criticized the current economic opening measures in Miraflores or have requested a more detailed investigation into the connections of corruption in the high government. Spokesmen for the ruling PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela) have accused the PCV of colluding with the opposition and the United States to weaken the revolution. The political bureau of the PCV, for its part, has denounced that the right to speak of its two deputies has been curtailed when they have tried to respond to these remarks in parliamentary debates.

In a recent statement, the PCV political bureau lists among the reasons for its distancing from Chavismo “the systematic breach of the PSUV-PCV Unitary Framework Agreement, signed in April 2018, and the implementation of an aggressive anti-popular and ultra-liberal adjustment program to from the same year”, making reference to the economic opening to the business community tested by Miraflores after the financial bankruptcy of the country.

The general secretary of the PCV, Óscar Figuera, has affirmed that the Venezuelan communists have sufficient evidence of the existence of a plan by the high government to take over the organization judicially, a circumstance that has already taken place before with other allies of Chavismo —such as Patria Para Todos y Podemos― when they extreme their critical positions. As responsible for and promoter of the maneuver, the PCV leadership accuses Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the PSUV and number two of the Chavista regime.

The PCV has been part of the Bolivarian revolution since it came to power in 1999. Along with Patria Para Todos, the Tupamaro Movement, and other left-wing minority organizations, they accompanied the PSUV in the creation of the Polo Patriotico, the electoral alliance created by Hugo Chávez to face the opposition.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Relations between the PCV and the Chavista government have already gone through other moments of crisis. On most occasions, the discrepancies are related to the zeal for autonomy of this party, the oldest in the country, which even refused to merge with the rest of the leftist forces that gave rise to the birth of the PSUV in 2006. , as Hugo Chávez himself had requested. Although these disagreements were settled satisfactorily, and the communists have accompanied Maduro in all his economic decisions and his measures to neutralize the opposition, the crack of this latest estrangement, which has been going on for some three years, seems to have a greater depth.

At the end of 2022, the representatives of the PCV denounced the Maduro government in Havana – the Vatican City of the Latin American Orthodox left – in the framework of the XXII Meeting of Communist and Workers’ Parties that took place in the Cuban Convention Center. “Venezuela’s is a concrete experience that reveals the limits of progressivism,” said Héctor Rodríguez, from the political bureau, in his right to speak, before the surprised gaze of the majority of those attending the event. “From the anti-imperialist policy, the nationalization of strategic sectors, the fight against large estates and the defense of social and labor rights, they moved on to the neoliberal economic agenda of privatization, price liberalization, return of land to landowners, deregulation labor and dismantling of social conquests”, he added.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.