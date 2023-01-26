Relations between Sweden and Turkey | The far-right politician who enraged Turkey: “I burn the Koran every Friday”

Rasmus Paludan tells Aftonbladet that when Sweden is accepted into NATO, he will never again burn the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy.

26.1. 21:21

IN SWEDEN The Danish-Swedish politician who burned the Koran Rasmus Paludan plans to continue burning Korans every Friday until Sweden becomes a member of NATO, says a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Paludan says in an interview with Aftonbladet that on Friday he plans to burn three Korans in Copenhagen. Paludan plans to burn the Koran in front of the mosque, the Russian embassy and the Turkish embassy.

“I declare that this is [Turkin presidentti Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan’s fault. Now that he doesn’t want to let Sweden into NATO, I have to teach him freedom of speech until he agrees,” Paludan said in an interview.

According to Paludan, Erdoğan can decide for himself how long his “Quran campaign” will last. In an interview, he promises that when Sweden is accepted into NATO, he will never again burn the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy.

Last in a protest on Saturday, Paludan burned a Koran outside the Turkish embassy. Paludan is a Danish-Swedish far-right politician who opposes Islam.

According to the AFP news agency, the burning of the Koran followed Paludan’s nearly hour-long speech in which he attacked Islam and immigration in Sweden.