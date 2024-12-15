A new chapter opens in the relations between Sevilla FC and Real Betis. With more tension if possible, then, even, The Nervión club considers breaking institutional relations with the Heliópolis club. All of this, brought about by the decision of the RFEF Disciplinary Committee to sanction Isaac Romero, José Ángel Carmona and Juanlu Sánchez for the last Sevilla – Celta, following a complaint filed by the green and white entity after the last derby on 6 October. Once that clash concluded, with Sevilla’s victory, these three youth players celebrated the victory on the grass with a flag with a Betis shield and a symbol of rejection.

This new climate of tension means that relations between clubs go to the next level, after a few years of relative cordiality. And, just three seasons ago, Sevilla and Betis played in a round of 16 of the Copa del Rey that also caused sparks to fly, both in the box on the pitch. That was the match in which A Betic fan threw a PVC pipe from a section of the Villamarín stands, hitting Joan Jordán in the head. The match was suspended and resumed the next day, with Manuel Pellegrini’s team being the ones who passed the tie.

After that incident, Julen Lopetegui raised his voice at a press conference, angry, saying that the match should be suspended, but not resumed in a matter of hours, since Jordán himself was added to the many casualties he had. On the other hand, the Betic team criticized the attitude of the Asteasu coach when he made gestures to his player, after throwing the stick, to get him to lie down on the ground. This already generated tension that increased when, with qualification for the Cup quarterfinals already achieved, Andrés Guardado and Alexis Trujillo They made fun of the Sevilla midfielder. Sevilla reported to LaLiga a gesture that the Mexican made with a bottle, simulating the stick to Jordán, although it came to nothing.

That was not all, because within that tense calm that, even so, was experienced at an institutional level, there was another episode to take into account: the typhus exhibited in the Gol Sur stands of the Benito Villamarín in the preview of the Betis – Sevilla de the 2022/23 season. In it, a young man dressed in red was seen next to Pinocchio, presumably alluding to Jordan. A character very similar to Monchi even appeared, who, according to Del Nido Carrasco, “received insults from the box, its surroundings and from Betic workers before the game.” After this, Sevilla reported the typhoid to the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sports, considering that The image shown was an “apology for violence”; This complaint resulted in a financial fine for the green and white entity.









Tifo displayed in the Gol Sur stands of Villamarín in the preview of the Betis – Sevilla of the 2022/23 season, with an allusion to Jordán and Monchi



Raúl Doblado





Now, this latest complaint by Betis was addressed to the RFEF Disciplinary Committee. However, the Heliopolitan entity maintains thatThey were not looking for a sanction, but to make their shield respected. Even so, the aforementioned body decided after the complaint that Isaac, Carmona and Juanlu had to serve a one-match suspension. «It seems disproportionate to me that because of a celebration, after a game, three players lose the chance to play.. There are no excuses, the team has left everything. They haven’t been able to play, but three other boys from the reserve team have. I know that the president will speak on this topic in these days. We were counting on the possibility of this happening. I know that the club has done everything in its power to, at least, obtain the precautionary measure. Until this morning (last Saturday) it was final, that is when I called the three of them to my office and told them that they could not play this game. Naturally, they have collapsed. They didn’t expect it. There was a real possibility of being able to play, that’s why they were very disappointed,” García Pimienta commented at a press conference about this sanction for his players.

In this way, the institutional relations between Seville and Betis are greatly affected, to the point that in Nervión they highly value breaking them. This would mean, to begin with, that the Sevilla leaders would not go to the Villamarín box for the derby at the end of March.