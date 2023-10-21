The US mediated an agreement for the Saudis to recognize Israeli territory in exchange for military support from the US government

US President Joe Biden said on Friday (October 20, 2023) that progress in Saudi Arabia’s dialogue with Israel motivated the attack by the extremist group Hamas on October 7.

“One of the reasons they acted the way they did, why Hamas moved against Israel, is because they knew I was about to sit down with the Saudis.”declared Biden during a fundraising event for the election campaign in Washington.

The US mediated an agreement for the Saudis to recognize Israel in exchange for military support from the US government. According to Biden, improving relations between countries would unite the Middle East.

According to Bloomberg, efforts to normalize relations are paralyzed after the attack by the extremist group Hamas. However, it is only seen as a pause in negotiations.

Despite the freeze, the internal assessment in Israel, somewhat optimistic, is that negotiations will not return to square one, even with the bombing and subsequent Saudi criticism. A series of points – some public, others not – have already been agreed, as shown by the Power360.

Biden is expected to ask the US Congress to approve $100 billion in aid for Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel. The Israeli state has already received US$3.8 billion in US military aid, making it the country’s largest beneficiary.