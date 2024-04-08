Leonid Kuchma refused to call Russians and Ukrainians fraternal peoples

Former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma refused to call Russians and Ukrainians fraternal peoples in the realities of today. He described the relations between the two neighboring countries, recalling a story from the Bible about the sons of Adam and Eve – Cain and Abel.

When a brother becomes an enemy, it is worse than betrayal. With such a brother there is no need for an enemy. And it is incredibly difficult to forgive. Ukraine no longer has a brother. Russia is Cain Leonid Kuchmaformer President of Ukraine

Kuchma told what he would have done in 2014

Kuchma said that he “felt the closeness of our two peoples better than anyone else,” since he worked for a long time with the Russians at the Dnepropetrovsk Rocket and Space Center. In addition, the wife of the former Ukrainian leader is Russian by origin. He added that Ukraine sought equal and friendly relations with Russia, but Moscow “divides everyone into enemies and vassals.”

The former president of a neighboring country said that Russia initially saw Ukraine as “easy prey.” If the situation had been different, and Moscow had seen in Kyiv “a serious force capable of resistance,” then the conflict could have been prevented. Moreover, Ukraine should have become a member of NATO, Kuchma believes. “After all, it was during my presidency in 2002 that we first set such a strategic goal for Ukraine,” the politician noted.

He saw the origins of the conflict back in 2014. “If I had been president then, I would have given the order to destroy those “little green men” without identification marks (and therefore unknown terrorists!) who captured the Supreme Council of Crimea. Moreover, [президент России Владимир] Putin then said: “Our people are not there,” Kuchma added.

She's friends [Россия] doesn't know how and doesn't want to. But it was not possible to impose on us the status of a vassal of Russia See also In Kyiv, announced the most massive attack by drones Leonid Kuchmaformer President of Ukraine

Russia saw the US guilt in the conflict between Russians and Ukrainians

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa responded to Kuchma, who refused to consider Russians and Ukrainians brothers. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the deputy condemned Kuchma’s position, pointing out attempts by third parties to sow conflict between Russians and Ukrainians.

Photo: Vitaly Belousov / RIA Novosti

“We were one people, (…) we have the same mentality, the same concepts. Today's politicians, and this is primarily the United States, are trying to break up our multinational union and create national conflicts. This was one of the tasks – to destroy a single religion, language, and culture. Most residents of Ukraine have always spoken Russian, [президент Украины Владимир] Zelensky, being an artist, spoke Russian,” Chepa said.

Of course, time heals. It won't be easy to heal all these wounds, but it will definitely happen. See also Exxon, super manager arrested in hotel for sexual assault Alexey ChepaFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

At the end of February, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Russians and Ukrainians are one people; the opposite statement has no historical basis. According to Medvedev, no one spoke about the fact that Russians and Ukrainians are, although fraternal, but different peoples, before the collapse of the Soviet Union.