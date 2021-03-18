The ill-considered statements of the United States against Russia threaten the collapse of relations between the countries. This was the result of the purposeful policy of Washington, which for several years drove relations with Moscow into a dead end. Russian diplomats wrote about this in Facebook embassies.

“The administration’s unconstructive course towards our country does not meet the interests of Russia and the United States, and some ill-considered statements by American leaders do endanger the already excessively confrontational relationship,” the publication says.

At the same time, representatives of the diplomatic mission noted that they are inclined to dialogue with Washington, and reminded that Russia and the United States are members of the UN Security Council, which means they bear a special responsibility for peace and security.

Earlier, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said that Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov had been invited to Moscow for consultations. This decision was made in order to analyze the prospects for relations with Washington.

The Foreign Ministry announced this decision a few hours after US President Joe Biden recounted his conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, during which, he said, he warned his colleague about the inevitability of punishment for meddling in American elections.