Relations | Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing Tinder – You may be unknowingly flirting with AI right now

Relations|Online dating makes users anxious, and the developers of dating apps have also noticed it. Artificial intelligence offers many kinds of help to charm a potential partner.

According to the expert, artificial intelligence is not only a technical revolution, but it fundamentally changes social interactions.

Maria Pettersson HS

20:00

Dating apps use is distressing and depressing. That’s how you think more and more User of Tinder and other apps.

Either the supply is unsatisfactory, or the user is afraid of looking like a slob. Conversation openings are particularly difficult.