Without any regret, a National Guard agent records himself drinking alcoholic beverages during his work hours at what appears to be a checkpoint in Fresnillo, in Zacatecas

A element of the National Guard is recorded in evident drunk during the work day. Everything seems to indicate that the event was recorded in Fresnillo, in Zacatecasin an apparent checkpoint, where the agent was showing his partner where he worked and what he was doing.

“Look my love, here I am,” says the agent, who shows his workplace in detail, where he only has a connection to charge his cell phone and his weapon.

However, what is surprising afterwards is that he admits that he is drinking alcoholic beverages and he even counts them, to later say that he is "relaxed". He even shows his partner the "hideout" where he has more beers. At all times he said, in high-sounding words, that he did not care that he was in a drunken state while he was at work.