Skids, flips in the air and 360 degree turns are some of the things that await you in REKT! High Octane Stunts, it’s ready available to book in Xbox. This driving game developed by Little Chicken Game Company and published by No Gravity Games will challenge even the most expert players. Are you ready for a new challenge?

REKT! High Octane Stunts is now available to pre-order on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

REKT! High Octane Stunts It offers us a variety of challenges that we must overcome in order to unlock cars, arenas and customization elements that will allow us to obtain higher and higher scores until dominating the rankings. The physical engine of the game will allow us to perform fluid and easy to perform tricks, although that does not mean that REKT Keep it simple, as it will be a challenge to become experts.

We will get a series of challenges each time we enter the arena, where the level of difficulty will vary throughout the race. We can demonstrate our best driving skills by doing tricks such as drifts and drifts or combine them together to break records in the community of more than 170,000 players of REKT.

We will have several game modes, one of them is High Score, where we can get a place in the global ranking with the living essence of the arcades of yesteryear, either alone or in a local cooperative where up to 4 friends can play on a shared screen. . We can also play in Practice mode and train until we become the best in the arena with no time limit.

The game also has a Virus mode, where we will collide with other players until there is only one winner left. In addition to the Control Points mode, where the first person to get the first control point will obtain points to win the race and the Capture the Crown mode, where we will only have 90 seconds to defend our crown and prevent it from being taken from us.

You can find REKT! High Octane Stunts available to book in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 5.99.