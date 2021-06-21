Rise of the Underworlds will be the new expansion of the free card game. We can enjoy it in a few days.

More than a year after its launch, Legends of Runeterra does not stop drawing more and more cards with each expansion. The next one is named Rise of the Underworlds, and the trailer not only confirmed his departure date, but all three new champions who will join this free game of Riot games.

The expansion will be available on June 30.Rise of the Underworlds will not come with a new region, but it will expand existing ones, with three champions: Rek’Sai, Pyke and Ekko, each belonging to different regions of Legends of Runeterra. As has been customary with game expansions, we will also have new cards available to create different strategies.

This expansion will introduce a new keyword to Legends of Runeterra, called Lurk. According to the description, every time we attack and have a Lurk card at the top of our deck, all creatures allied with this keyword will receive +1 attack permanently. However, we can only activate this effect once per turn.

Although we still do not know all the cards that Riot Games will include in this expansion, the company has already announced the first four. The regions of these charts are Bilgewater, Shurima and Piltover & Zaun, the places in Runeterra where Pyke, Rek’Sai and Ekko came from.

Rise of the Underworlds coming to Legends of Runeterra June 30. Which of the new confirmed champions is your favorite?

