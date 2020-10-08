Evergreen actress Rekha of Bollywood always won the hearts of fans with her performance. Rekha has not only convinced her acting, but even today, she gives a tough competition to the beauties of her young age. By the way, few people know that the real name of Rekha is Bhanurekha Ganesan. Rekha never wanted to become an actress, but she did not want to work in films.

She used to make headlines about her personal life more than Rekha was in the news for her films. His professional life was extremely successful and in contrast his personal life was equally unsuccessful. Recently, Rekha reached a program of the famous director of Bollywood Subhash Ghai’s school ‘Whistling Woods’. During this, Rekha also talked about her Bollywood journey. According to sources, in this program Rekha said that- ‘She never wanted to work in the film industry. It just happened suddenly. But now when I remember that time, I think that what happened was good. Today I am very happy and satisfied with my career. Not only this, Rekha also said that- ‘I never go to anyone and ask for work. I have never recommended any producer-director. After entering the film industry, I started getting characters of my own choice. I consider it the love and blessings of the audience.

Let me tell you that both of Rekha’s parents were well-known actors of the South Film Industry. However, due to the poor economic condition of the house, Rekha had to work in films. Rekha started working in films as a child artist in the year 1966. Rekha was just 11 years old at that time.