Bollywood veteran actress Rekha is celebrating her 66th birthday today. Rekha, one of the most beautiful actresses in the world, has always been in discussions about her personal life. There have been many ups and downs since Rekha was born in her life. Whether it is the birth of Rekha before the parents’ marriage … or to be made fun of by others due to being fat and dark … or to work at a slight age to run the household expenses. Among these most discussed is Rekha’s love life and the vermilion of her demand, about whom hardly anyone knows other than Rekha, whose name does she fill the vermilion in her demand.

Rishi arrived at Kapoor-Neetu Singh’s wedding for the first time

Let me tell you that when Rekha was first seen wearing vermilion on demand and wearing mangalsutra around her neck, everyone including the film industry were surprised because Rekha got married to whom, when no one got the news. Nor did Rekha herself tell anyone anything about it. Sindhur was first seen on 22 January 1980 in Rekha’s demand. This was the same day when Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh married each other. At the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu, Rekha arrived in a beautiful sari of silk wearing sindoor and mangalsutra, then everyone’s eyes stopped on her. In this marriage, actor Amitabh Bachchan arrived with his wife Jaya Bhaduri and parents.

She wanted to become an airhostess in her career, not a heroine

Rekha never wanted to appear in acting or films, even she never thought about becoming a heroine. Rekha had revealed in an interview to Simi Girewal that because she loves to roam, she always wanted to become an airhostess but the circumstances and circumstances were not favorable to her.

Amar Hai Rekha’s Love Life

The world is crazy about Rekha and her style. At the same time, the film industry is a place where there is only glamor and dazzle. This industry has been witness to so many incomplete stories. Many of these stories are finished before it starts, some are immortal. Much has been written about Rekha’s love life, affair and marriage on books and social media. But one thing about which everyone wants to know is that after all, Rekha still fills sindoor in her name.

Dream of marriage and lots of children

Rekha had also told in this interview that she always wanted to get married only. Rekha wanted someone who would support her throughout her life and loved her the most. Along with marriage, Rekha had a dream that she should have many children. But real life is something else today Rekha’s life.

One-sided love for Amitabh Bachchan

News of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan’s relation still keeps the film corridor but Rekha herself told in the interview that she loved Amitabh Bachchan but Amitabh Bachchan never loved her. Along with this, news of Rekha’s marriage to the late actor Vinod Mehra will be all two or four. Although Rekha has never told anyone about this.

Vinod Mehra’s mother threw slippers after seeing Rekha

It is said that when Vinod Mehra brought Rekha to Kolkata after her marriage, her mother was very angry with Vinod Mehra for marrying Rekha. According to reports, when Rekha touched her feet to seek the blessings of her mother-in-law, she pushed Rekha instead of giving her blessings. He never loved Rekha. She was always insulting Rekha and used to talk to him in abusive language. It is even said that he threw his sandal on the line.